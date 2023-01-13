Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is now available on Steam, but the user response has been mixed.

Ubisoft has been gradually releasing many of its games on Steam, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla back in November. However, players were disappointed at that game’s lack of Steam Achievements.

The Division 2 arrived on Steam on 12th January, but similarly does not include Steam Achievements resulting in a backlash from fans.

The Division 2: Next-Gen Runs at 60FPS – But What’s Up With PS5 Visuals?

That’s on top of complaints of frequent crashing. “Tom Crashes The No Achievements 2,” surmised one user in a review.

“Ubisoft, if you can’t be bothered to implement basic Steam features into your game and instead release a lazy shortcut to your garbage launcher, don’t bother coming back. Also this game crashes more often than Warzone and that’s saying something,” read another review.

Despite being available through Steam, the game runs through Ubisoft’s own Ubisoft Connect launcher, meaning Achievements run through that system and not on Steam.

“As there has been a lot of speculation – just to officially confirm. Steam Achievements are not supported for this title,” said Ubisoft on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the end of last year.

It’s been a bad week for Ubisoft overall, following the news three of its unannounced titles have been canceled and forthcoming pirate-em-up Skull and Bones has been delayed once more.

Its share price plummeted as a result.