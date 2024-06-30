An impressive figure comes from PCGamesN, which on the basis of what was collected by SteamIDFinder has estimated that 19 billion dollars there total spending by Steam users in games that aren’t really never been used.

The methodology used to collect the data does not allow us to have a precise vision of the phenomenon, but we can imagine that it is not far from reality since we all recognize ourselves within this mass of compulsive buyers who have purchased at least some titles on Steam without ever starting them.

The fact that the data is partial already emerges from one of the limitations of the research: SteamID Finder can only investigate 10% of users who have a public profile, but this is still 73 million accounts.