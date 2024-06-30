An impressive figure comes from PCGamesN, which on the basis of what was collected by SteamIDFinder has estimated that 19 billion dollars there total spending by Steam users in games that aren’t really never been used.
The methodology used to collect the data does not allow us to have a precise vision of the phenomenon, but we can imagine that it is not far from reality since we all recognize ourselves within this mass of compulsive buyers who have purchased at least some titles on Steam without ever starting them.
The fact that the data is partial already emerges from one of the limitations of the research: SteamID Finder can only investigate 10% of users who have a public profile, but this is still 73 million accounts.
A figure equal to the gross national product of Nicaragua
The calculation is therefore a bit ‘spannometric, but the data should not be statistically very far from reality.
According to SteamID Finder, the combined total of games purchased by users in that top 10% of public profiles amounts to $1.9 billion.
Considering that this is only a tenth of all Steam users, the idea was to simply multiply that number by 10, and while that may seem a bit simplistic, it may not be too far from the truth.
The result would therefore be 19 billion dollars spent overall by Steam users on games that were never launched, a truly stratospheric figure but one that could be realistic, considering how in this situation we probably all find ourselves a little bit.
As reported by PCGamesN, that amount of money is equivalent to Nicaragua’s gross national productNiger, Chad or Mauritius, just to get an idea of how much money has been spent on games never even tried once on Steam.
