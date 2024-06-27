Currently Steam It could be considered the digital video game store par excellence, since it houses renowned franchises in the industry, as well as new indies that need a boost to make themselves known to the world and thus become the new classics. There are times in which the prices are really absurd, and that leads us to the fact that users sometimes only buy for the sake of buying certain games that they leave behind, never to download and play them in their lives.

As reported PC Games Nit is said that there are around $1.9 billion dollars worth of games that were purchased and then never played even once. Multiply that by ten, which would be roughly the percentage of accounts that are public on the internet, and also take into account roughly all the profiles that are not public, and it comes to 19 billion dollars, more than the gross national product of Nicaragua, Niger or Chad.

At the end of the day, it’s not something that affects anyone in particular, much less the developers who receive money from players regardless of whether they give the game in question a chance or not, but it is also worrying at the same time about some experiences that they may be missing out on. Also, in a way, players would be spending unnecessary money, but sometimes it becomes an addiction to buy games in bulk just to have them stored in the library.

Description of Steam:

Steam is a digital video game distribution platform developed by Valve Corporation. Launched in September 2003, Steam has become one of the leading platforms for purchasing, downloading, and managing video games online. It allows users to purchase, download and install video games and software directly onto their computers. The platform offers a wide range of titles, from independent games to major productions from well-known studios. It is a comprehensive platform for the distribution, management and community of video games, offering a wide range of functionalities that have transformed the way players access and enjoy games on PC.

Just as this note is being prepared, the annual summer sale is active for those who want to buy what they need.

Author’s note: It is a lot of money spent, but at least many of the games are those that offer $5, so the user does not make such heavy transactions.