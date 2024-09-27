Steam has removed the binding arbitration clause and class-action waiver in its subscriber agreement.

The controversial requirement was dropped when Valve started circulating its updated Steam Subscriber Agreement (SSA) earlier today.

“We’ve eliminated the requirement that disputes be resolved by individual arbitration,” Valve said in a statement posted to Steam’s blog.

“As always, we encourage you to contact Steam Support when you have any issues, as that will almost always be the best way to reach a solution. But if that doesn’t work, the updated SSA now provides that any disputes are to go forward in court instead of arbitration.”

The company also confirmed it had “removed the class action waiver, as well as the cost and fee-shifting provisions, that were in prior versions of the SSA.”



While the change has limited impact on customers in Australia, the EU, New Zealand, Quebec, and the UK – the arbitration clause was not binding in these countries – it does mean players in other regions, like the US, are free to take Steam to court if so inclined.

“Turns out that if you have tens or hundreds of thousands of disputes, it costs more time and money to arbitrate each dispute individually than to just litigate a class-action lawsuit,” opined one Steam user.

Some suggest the change follows high-profile issues around arbitration clauses elsewhere, such as the reputational damage Disney sustained when it attempted to fight a wrongful death lawsuit because the decedent’s widower had agreed to Disney+’s terms and conditions that similarly funneled all legal disputes into arbitration.

