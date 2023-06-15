Valve has announced the distribution of a new version of the clients Of Steam, with implemented all the features tested in the last few weeks in the beta branch. As usual, the update will be downloaded automatically, so you just need to launch Steam to get it.

Let’s see what’s new. The first and most important, even if not immediately visible, is everything structural and it’s about how the client shares code between the desktop versions, Big Picture mode, and Steam Deck. From now there will be faster implementations that will be deployed on all platforms at the same time.

The most visible one is certainly the new graphic design: “We have revised and updated the windows, menus, fonts and colors. The main Steam header and footer, settings and game server search are just a few examples of the revamped parts of the user interface. ” A lot of work also in the notifications, now much more useful and full of information: “The green bell lights up only when there is something really new for you. The notification window only shows new notifications, while the “Show all” page presents a chronological view of them.” Also added settings dedicated to notifications, so that they are more customizable.

Another big news is theOverlays in game redesigned which now has “a completely new user interface, which adds new utilities and allows for greater customization. There is a new toolbar that allows you to access everything you may need while playing: the chat friends, achievement progress, guides, discussions, a browser, and more.” Also in this case, various customization options have been included.

One of the most awaited features is that of Note, i.e. the ability to take notes while playing without leaving Steam and without having to resort to third-party software (or pen and paper). “Notes are saved for each game and are synced across all PCs (or Steam Decks!) you’re logged in to. They can also be accessed outside the Game Overlay, on the game details page.” Still on the Overlay, it is now possible to dock the windows, so that they can be viewed while playing. “The opacity level of these windows is adjustable and only the content of the window will be docked, excluding the title bar and other extraneous UI. This new feature is available for notes, guides, discussions, achievements and the browser web.”

Among the minor additions, however relevant to the user experience with Steam: The Overlay now includes a Overview panel of the game: here you will find all the details about the game since you last played it. For example, you’ll find all the achievements you’re getting, which friends are playing, the most popular guides, news, and more. Also the browser, achievements and screenshot manager windows have been updated (both in the Overlay and in the desktop client).” The controller experience has also been improved.