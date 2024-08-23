There is a new update on Steam which informs other players if a review left on a game’s page was primarily played on Valve’s handheld Steam Deck.

The news was shared via the Steam Deck’s social media team on Xwith the straight to the point wording: “We’ve just shipped a new feature on Steam that shows when a customer review was written by someone who played primarily on Steam Deck.”

Here’s the Steam Deck’s launch trailer. Watch on YouTube

Valve asks that patterns look out for the Deck icon, to “see how these players reviewed the game.” It shared an example of how this icon looks on a review, with a little Deck outline displayed in the upper right corner of the screen.

Response to this update has been positive, with many other X users sharing their appreciation. Several messages such as “fantastic idea” and “that’ll be extremely helpful” have popped up in the replies since Valve made the announcement.

What do you think of this new Steam update?



You can see the little Steam Deck icon in the upper right hand corner of this review on Valve’s platform. | Image credit: Valve

As for the Steam Deck itself, back in May, Digital Foundry said Valve’s portable PC had “quietly become a reasonably capable ray tracing handheld.”

Elsewhere in Valve-related news, its hero shooter known as Deadlock and which the company still hasn’t actually announced has welcomed quite the number of players over the last few weeks.