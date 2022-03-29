Valve has released the list of most popular games on Steam in the month of February 2022. As per tradition, this is a list that takes into consideration only the games released in the month in question and on the basis of the revenues generated and not of the units purchased. In the case of free-to-play, however, the number of unique players purchased after launch counts. Also, keep in mind that the games shown below are in random order.

Top 20 of the most popular games of February 2022

Elden Ring

Home Behind 2

Model Builder

Grid Legends

Treasure of Nadia

Orc Massage

Total War: Warhammer 3

The King of Fighters XV

OlliOlli World

Martha is Dead

Monark

Lost Ark

Tiny Combat Arena

Life is Strange Remastered

Infernax

Nebulous: Fleet Command

Diplomacy is Not an Option

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Longvinter

Final Fantasy VI

Top Free-To-Play February 2022

Lost Ark

FPS Game: Dev Test

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox

Deduction

Zombie Carnage 2

The most popular DLCs of February 2022

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Modern Rifle Pack

Space Engineers – Warfare 2

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court

Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Y7 Pass

Elden Ring, a promotional image

It is certainly not surprising to see among the most popular Steam titles in February 2022 Elden Ring, Lost Ark and Dying Light 2, or some of the most anticipated games of the month if not all of 2022. There are also re-editions of Final Fantasy 6 of the Pixel Remastered and Life is Strange Remastered collection.

We also find minor, but very valuable productions, such as Martha is Dead (here our review), Monark and OlliOlli World, as well as some games with sexual content for adults that have managed to carve out a space in a crowded month of come out like February.