Steam launched the page “The Best of 2022“, which as you can guess summarizes the statistics of the most important titles, such as for example top 100 best selling games over the past year based on revenue.
The one you find below it is not a real rankingi.e. specific locations are not indicated. Instead, the titles were listed in a random order, divided into the categories Platinum (position 1 – 12), Gold (13 – 24), Silver (25 – 50) and Bronze (51 – 100).
Revenues generated by DLC and microtransactions are also included in the count, which explains why we find free-to-play titles like Apex Legends and PUBG Battlegrounds in the top positions.
Platinum
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Dying Light 2
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels
- Elden Ring
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Lost Ark
- destiny 2
- Counter Strike
- Naraka Bladepoint
- DOTA 2
Gold
- God of War
- GTA 5
- Ready or Not
- Total War Warhammer III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 5
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframes
- War Thunder
- fifa 23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dead By Daylight
Silver
- Rafting
- Team Fortress 2
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Rust
- NBA 2K22
- FIFA 22
- The Sims 4
- Stray
- V Rising
- The Forest
- Cities Skylines
- Cult of the Lamb
- Rimworld
- Black Desert
- It Takes Two
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Civilizations VI
- Phasmophobia
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide
- Sea of Thieves
- Project Zomboid
- Stellaris
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Hunt Showdown
Bronze
- Fallout 76
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Battlefield V
- December
- Stardew Valley
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- DayZ
- No Man’s Sky
- Bonderlands 3
- New World
- Smite
- F1 22
- Path of Exile
- Battlefield 2042
- Football manager 2023
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Victoria 3
- NBA 2K23
- American trucks
- Monster Hunter World
- WallpaperEngine
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Weapon III
- Grounded
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Risk of rain 2
- Planet Zoo
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Persona 5 Royal
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Halo Infinite
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Crusader Kings III
- Valheim
- Hell Let Loose
- Forza Horizon 4
- Squad
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- World of Warships
- Satisfactory
- dread hunger
- Terraria
- Farming Simulator 22
- Age of Empires IV
- Horizon Zero Dawn
What do you think? How many of the titles listed above did you buy during the year? Let us know in the comments below.
