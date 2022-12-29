Steam launched the page “The Best of 2022“, which as you can guess summarizes the statistics of the most important titles, such as for example top 100 best selling games over the past year based on revenue.

The one you find below it is not a real rankingi.e. specific locations are not indicated. Instead, the titles were listed in a random order, divided into the categories Platinum (position 1 – 12), Gold (13 – 24), Silver (25 – 50) and Bronze (51 – 100).

Revenues generated by DLC and microtransactions are also included in the count, which explains why we find free-to-play titles like Apex Legends and PUBG Battlegrounds in the top positions.

Platinum

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Dying Light 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels

Elden Ring

Monster Hunter Rise

Lost Ark

destiny 2

Counter Strike

Naraka Bladepoint

DOTA 2

Gold

God of War

GTA 5

Ready or Not

Total War Warhammer III

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

Rainbow Six Siege

Warframes

War Thunder

fifa 23

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dead By Daylight

Silver

Rafting

Team Fortress 2

Spider-Man Remastered

Rust

NBA 2K22

FIFA 22

The Sims 4

Stray

V Rising

The Forest

Cities Skylines

Cult of the Lamb

Rimworld

Black Desert

It Takes Two

The Elder Scrolls Online

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Civilizations VI

Phasmophobia

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

Sea of ​​Thieves

Project Zomboid

Stellaris

Final Fantasy XIII

Hunt Showdown

Bronze

Fallout 76

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Battlefield V

December

Stardew Valley

Deep Rock Galactic

Microsoft Flight Simulator

DayZ

No Man’s Sky

Bonderlands 3

New World

Smite

F1 22

Path of Exile

Battlefield 2042

Football manager 2023

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Victoria 3

NBA 2K23

American trucks

Monster Hunter World

WallpaperEngine

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Weapon III

Grounded

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Hearts of Iron IV

Risk of rain 2

Planet Zoo

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Persona 5 Royal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Halo Infinite

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Crusader Kings III

Valheim

Hell Let Loose

Forza Horizon 4

Squad

Ark: Survival Evolved

World of Warships

Satisfactory

dread hunger

Terraria

Farming Simulator 22

Age of Empires IV

Horizon Zero Dawn

What do you think? How many of the titles listed above did you buy during the year? Let us know in the comments below.