In the latest issue of its newsletter, GameDiscoverCo spoke to psychologist Jamie Madigan about psychology which pushes to thepurchase of products on salewith a focus on Steameven where the user knows he won’t play it right away (often he will never play it), forming an infinite backlog of games never finished or never started.

The points raised by Madigan are indeed interesting and make us understand how certain apparently neutral choices actually hide precise techniques based on behaviourism, aimed at pushing the user toirrational purchase. Steam for what we can define as an invisible push, is a particularly advanced digital store.

Madigan explained that discounts trigger irrational behavior in players, making them value the very act of looking for a bargain and making them buy games as if it were the last chance to do so. The timed offers they create the perception of scarcity of the product and encourage players to buy something they feel is “rare”, even though it obviously isn’t (in digital, rarity and scarcity don’t exist). Publishers peg players to the first number they see in the discounts, to “raise estimates of product value and how big the discount is.” Wishlists and pre-orders serve to engage the player, making him feel that sooner or later he will have to buy a game that he has selected, with Steam regularly reminding him that he has done so (via notifications or discounts).

THE consumers of them tend to overvalue the products when they think that the chances of buying them on sale are running out. Think for example of the various weekend offers, or the daily deals, which clearly show the end date of the deal.

Naturally there are those who will deny being subjected to these techniques, but the fact remains that if they are used and spread in this way they obviously produce some effect, otherwise not much money would be spent to refine them.