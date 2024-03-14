













Steam: these are the best offers for its spring sales | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Spring is just around the corner and that's why Steam once again it starts with its spring sales. At this time, Valve's digital store offers discounts on a huge number of titles. They are also offers that really help your pocket.

So that you don't miss out on taking advantage of this Steam sale, we took on the task of putting together the best offers we found. Here we share the list with games that we consider unmissable and that also have crazy prices. Take into account that prices are in Mexican pesos.

Titanfall 2 at $69.90

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $89.90

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen at $95.84

The Witcher III Wild Hunt Complete Edition at $109.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ at $122.85

King of Fighters XV at $157.49

Doom Eternal at $179.75

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at $207.25

It Takes Two at $224.75

Red Dead Redemption 2 at $428.67

God of War 2018 at $414

Hogwarts Legacy at $499.50

Persona 5 Royal at $509.50

Dead Space Remake at $559.60

Resident Evil 4 only $585

Mortal Kombat 1 at $599.40

Diablo IV at $699 pesos

Star Wars Jedi Survivor at $719.55

Street Fighter 6 at $792

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth at $967.20 pesos

We recommend you: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will also come to PC and will be ready in May 2024

Of course, these are not all the offers available on Steam, but they are the ones that caught our attention the most. If you are interested in learning more, be sure to visit their site. Don't forget that the offers are available from now until March 21, 2024.

What should I do to take advantage of offers on Steam?

The only thing you have to do to buy some of these games on Steam is create an account and download their application on your computer. Making an account is quite simple and has no cost. It is simply necessary so that you can buy and for the site to keep a record of your purchases so that you can download and use them whenever you want. Keep in mind that they only sell games for PC.

Source: Steam

Once you have your account Just explore their offers and choose the games that catch your attention.n. Since this sale is currently active it is quite easy to find the offers tab, as there is a huge banner on the home screen. Will they be encouraged to buy something?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)