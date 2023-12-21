As scheduled, today began Winter Sales Of Steam which offer thousands of PC games on offer, just what is needed to replenish the backlog in view of the Christmas holidays.
The offers will be active until 7:00 pm Italian time on 4 January 2024 and you can also consult them at this address. As promised, among the games on offer there is also Baldur's Gate 3 which for the first time since launch is offered at a reduced price, although we are not talking about a huge discount: you can in fact purchase it for 53.99 euros instead of the canonical 59.99 euros .
We also find other successful titles of 2023, such as Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 Remake both at 29.99 euros, or half the standard price. Diablo 4, on the other hand, is offered at 41.99 euros, with a discount of 40%.
Some of the most inviting offers
As per tradition, it could take hours to view all the offers proposed by the Steam Winter Sales considering the amount of discounted titles. Below we offer you a small selection of some of the most interesting ones.
- Baldur's Gate 3 at 53.99 euros, 10% discount
Red Dead Redemption 2 at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
Monster Hunter World + Iceborne at 19.79 euros, 60% discount
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Elden Ring at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
Hogwarts Legacy at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
EA Sports WRC at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
Diablo 4 at 41.99 euros, 40% discount
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition at 7.99 euros, 80% discount
Cult of the Lamb at 13.79 euros, 40% discount
Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
Dave the Diver at 15.99 euros, 20% discount
The Last of Us Part 1 for 40.19 euros, 33% discount
Lies of P at 47.99 euros, 20% discount
Lords of the Fallen at 38.99 euros, 35% discount
Remnant 2 for 29.99 euros, 40% discount
God of War at 24.99 euros, 50% discount
GTA 5 at 14.80 euros, 63% discount
Age of Wonders 4 at 34.99 euros, 30% discount
EA Sports FC 24 at 27.99 euros, 60% discount
Forza Horizon 5 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Street Fighter 6 at 39.59 euros, 34% discount
Like a Dragon Gaiden at 37.49 euros, 25% discount
Dead Space at 23.99 euros, 60% discount
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty at 38.89 euros, 43% discount
A Plague Tale: Requiem at 22.49 euros, 55% discount
Sons of the Forest at 23.19 euros
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition at 12.49 euros, 75% discount
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition at 51.04 euros, 43% discount
Resident Evil 4 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
What do you think, have you found an unmissable offer or one that you would highly recommend to other players? Let us know in the comments below.
