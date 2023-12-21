As scheduled, today began Winter Sales Of Steam which offer thousands of PC games on offer, just what is needed to replenish the backlog in view of the Christmas holidays.

The offers will be active until 7:00 pm Italian time on 4 January 2024 and you can also consult them at this address. As promised, among the games on offer there is also Baldur's Gate 3 which for the first time since launch is offered at a reduced price, although we are not talking about a huge discount: you can in fact purchase it for 53.99 euros instead of the canonical 59.99 euros .

We also find other successful titles of 2023, such as Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 Remake both at 29.99 euros, or half the standard price. Diablo 4, on the other hand, is offered at 41.99 euros, with a discount of 40%.