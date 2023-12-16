To be precise, the Steam Winter Sale will take place from 7pm Italian on 21 December 2023 until the same time on January 4, 2024. As usual, the Christmas discounts on the Valve store are always highly anticipated, as they offer thousands of games on offer, even with very attractive discount percentages.

THE Winter Sales Of Steam are about to arrive and Valve reminds us with a trailer which indicates the start date of the platform's expected discounts and anticipating some of the games that will be on sale.

Games confirmed for the Steam Winter Sale

In this regard, at the moment we don't know exactly how many and which games will be on offer, but in the trailer published by Valve a series of titles that will be protagonists of the Winter Sales are shown, here is the complete list:

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

BattleBit Remastered

Satisfactory

Pummel Party

Dwarf Fortress

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Atomic Heart

Starship Troopers: Extermination

New World

AEW: Fight Forever

The Front

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Rainbow Six Siege

Not only does a screen appear at the end of the video (the image above) with an avalanche of games that will be on offer, here are some of the most interesting ones that we recognized:

The Talos Principle 2

Baldur's Gate 3

V Rising

Terraria

Chained Echoes

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Terra Invicta

Weird West

Triangle Strategy

Watch Dogs Legion

Viewfinder

Land Nil

The Division 2

Chooo Choo Charles

Amnesia The Bunker

Year 1800

Sons of the Forest

Blasphemous 2

Heavenly

Xenonauts 2

Tactics Ogre Reborn

World War Z

Wasteland 3

The Callisto Protocol

Race trim

What do you think, is there any game on your wishlist, confirmed or not, that you plan to buy using the Steam Winter Sales? Let us know in the comments below.