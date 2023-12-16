THE Winter Sales Of Steam are about to arrive and Valve reminds us with a trailer which indicates the start date of the platform's expected discounts and anticipating some of the games that will be on sale.
To be precise, the Steam Winter Sale will take place from 7pm Italian on 21 December 2023 until the same time on January 4, 2024. As usual, the Christmas discounts on the Valve store are always highly anticipated, as they offer thousands of games on offer, even with very attractive discount percentages.
Games confirmed for the Steam Winter Sale
In this regard, at the moment we don't know exactly how many and which games will be on offer, but in the trailer published by Valve a series of titles that will be protagonists of the Winter Sales are shown, here is the complete list:
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
BattleBit Remastered
Satisfactory
Pummel Party
Dwarf Fortress
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Atomic Heart
Starship Troopers: Extermination
New World
AEW: Fight Forever
The Front
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Rainbow Six Siege
Not only does a screen appear at the end of the video (the image above) with an avalanche of games that will be on offer, here are some of the most interesting ones that we recognized:
- The Talos Principle 2
Baldur's Gate 3
V Rising
Terraria
Chained Echoes
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Terra Invicta
Weird West
Triangle Strategy
Watch Dogs Legion
Viewfinder
Land Nil
The Division 2
Chooo Choo Charles
Amnesia The Bunker
Year 1800
Sons of the Forest
Blasphemous 2
Heavenly
Xenonauts 2
Tactics Ogre Reborn
World War Z
Wasteland 3
The Callisto Protocol
Race trim
What do you think, is there any game on your wishlist, confirmed or not, that you plan to buy using the Steam Winter Sales? Let us know in the comments below.
