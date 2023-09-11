It’s about two images , one green and one mixed gold and purple. A portion of the Steam logo can be seen in the background of the emblem.

THE first accounts created on Steam Valve’s platform, are now turning 20 and the company therefore decided to celebrate by creating a dedicated emblem. You can see it below.

Steam, twenty years and not hearing them

Gabe Newell, co-founder and president of Valve

Let’s remember that Steam is born in September 2003. The platform was first published not as a store but as a service to more efficiently distribute updates to Valve games. Only in 2005 did it also start distributing third-party games.

We must remember that at the time the digital distribution it was a complete novelty and video game enthusiasts even on PC rely completely on games in physical format. However, Steam has gradually become more and more important, also because from the very first moment it offered video game publishers higher percentages of profit compared to in-store sales.

Now, Steam is the largest digital store on computers but it is also a space where the community gathers, creates friendships and shares discoveries. Tell us, how long have you been playing on Steam?