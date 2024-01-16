The rankings of the best-selling games are now available on Steam. As always, the ranking is made up not on the basis of the number of units sold but on the basis of earnings, also considering microtransactions. The 20th games they earned more on Steam between January 9th and January 16th 2024, also considering free to play, are the following:

Apex Legends Steam Decks PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Counter Strike 2 Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 call of Duty War Thunder Dota 2 Warframes Lost Ark THE FINALS EA SPORTS FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Rust Year 1800 Ready or Not Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Grand Theft Auto V

As always, free games occupy most of the positions. Apex Legends, in particular, is at the top probably thanks to the earnings guaranteed by the collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, much criticized but immediately successful. Steam Deck continues to be in the top positions thanks to the fact that single unit revenues are high.