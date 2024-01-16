The rankings of the best-selling games are now available on Steam. As always, the ranking is made up not on the basis of the number of units sold but on the basis of earnings, also considering microtransactions. The 20th games they earned more on Steam between January 9th and January 16th 2024, also considering free to play, are the following:
- Apex Legends
- Steam Decks
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Counter Strike 2
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate 3
- call of Duty
- War Thunder
- Dota 2
- Warframes
- Lost Ark
- THE FINALS
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Rust
- Year 1800
- Ready or Not
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Grand Theft Auto V
As always, free games occupy most of the positions. Apex Legends, in particular, is at the top probably thanks to the earnings guaranteed by the collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, much criticized but immediately successful. Steam Deck continues to be in the top positions thanks to the fact that single unit revenues are high.
The ranking excluding free games
Here it is instead ranking without considering free to play games:
- Steam Decks
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate 3
- call of Duty
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rust
- Year 1800
- Ready or Not
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dead by Daylight
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- Black Desert
- Roboquest
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Firewatch
- TEKKEN 8
The ranking in this case however includes all well-known and not recent names, as no new games capable of attracting the attention of the entire global public have been published in the last week. However, we find Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: this is obviously a pre-purchase, given that the game has yet to be published.
Tell us, have you bought any of these games recently?
