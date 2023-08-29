SteamDB has revealed what are the best selling steam games for the week included between 22 August and 29 August 2023 . In first place we find the novelty of FromSoftware, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, followed by a series of well-known names. Let’s immediately see the details of the Top 20 best-selling games (by earnings, not units) on Steam:

The most successful games on Steam

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is a hit

If we excluded free to play games from the listwe would also see works like Guilty Gear – Strive -, the evergreen GTA 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty which ranks 24th overall, compared to 34th position the previous week, which demonstrates the growing interest of the public towards this expansion (which will be released on September 25, 2023, we remember).

One of news of the week, at least for Steam, is Saints Row which was previously exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The game starts in 26th position in the total ranking and 16th in the ranking without free to play. Two positions below we also find Blasphemous 2 (here the review), the metroidvania that has already achieved a triple peak of players compared to the first chapter.

We also note how Starfield you continue to stay on top thanks to pre-orders: it won’t surprise anyone, but it looks like it’s destined for a great launch.