Via SteamDB we can see the best-selling games on Steam (by revenue in dollars, not number of units sold) from 16 to 23 January 2024. It seems almost useless to us to say who is in first place, but the rest of the ranking does not hold any big surprises given the period. Here she is Top 20:

Palworld Steam Decks Counter Strike 2 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS EA SPORTS FC 24 Warframes Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 Apex Legends call of Duty NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Cult of the Lamb THE FINALS Grand Theft Auto V War Thunder TEKKEN 8 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Dota 2 The Elder Scrolls Online

Some interesting names are Cult of the Lambwhich last week was out of the Top 100. The merit goes to the arrival of the new free content, which once again demonstrates how continuous updates have a great effect on the sales of games, even single player indies.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth also dates back together with Tekken 8: both are on pre-order and as the release approaches, the two games are back in players' thoughts. The Elder Scrolls Online also did well, moving from 32nd position to twentieth, probably also thanks to the announcement of Gold Road.