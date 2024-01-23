Via SteamDB we can see the best-selling games on Steam (by revenue in dollars, not number of units sold) from 16 to 23 January 2024. It seems almost useless to us to say who is in first place, but the rest of the ranking does not hold any big surprises given the period. Here she is Top 20:
- Palworld
- Steam Decks
- Counter Strike 2
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Warframes
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Apex Legends
- call of Duty
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Cult of the Lamb
- THE FINALS
- Grand Theft Auto V
- War Thunder
- TEKKEN 8
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Dota 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Some interesting names are Cult of the Lambwhich last week was out of the Top 100. The merit goes to the arrival of the new free content, which once again demonstrates how continuous updates have a great effect on the sales of games, even single player indies.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth also dates back together with Tekken 8: both are on pre-order and as the release approaches, the two games are back in players' thoughts. The Elder Scrolls Online also did well, moving from 32nd position to twentieth, probably also thanks to the announcement of Gold Road.
The ranking without counting the free to play
If we want to consider only i premium gamesi.e. not free to play, here is how the Top 20 is made up:
- Palworld
- Steam Decks
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate 3
- call of Duty
- Cult of the Lamb
- Grand Theft Auto V
- TEKKEN 8
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Rust
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Ready or Not
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- Persona 3 Reload
- New Cycle
With this ranking, Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice returns, which recently went on sale at a very low price. As already mentioned, the ranking is based on revenue, not the number of copies, so if the game has reached this high we can assume that it has sold a good amount of units.
