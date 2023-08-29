From today the Strategy Festival Of Steamwith many exponents of the PC genre available at attractive prices, including Age of Empires 4, Stellaris and Age of Wonders 4.

The promotions are valid from now until 19:00 Italian on 4 September 2023 and involve strategy games of all kinds, from tower defense to city builder, card games, board games, of course large-scale wars and so on, with the ability to browse through various categories according to your tastes and interests.