From today the Strategy Festival Of Steamwith many exponents of the PC genre available at attractive prices, including Age of Empires 4, Stellaris and Age of Wonders 4.
The promotions are valid from now until 19:00 Italian on 4 September 2023 and involve strategy games of all kinds, from tower defense to city builder, card games, board games, of course large-scale wars and so on, with the ability to browse through various categories according to your tastes and interests.
Some of the most invited offers of the Strategy Festival
Find all the offers on Steam at this addresswhile below we have, as usual, compiled a list with some of those highlighted.
- Hearts of Iron 4 at 11.99 euros, 70% discount
Crusader Kings 3 for 34.99 euros, 30% discount
Age of Wonders 4 for 39.99 euros, 20% discount
XCOM 2 for 4.99 euros, 90% discount
Stellaris at 11.99 euros, 70% discount
Civilization 6 for 5.99 euros, 90% discount
Europa Universalis at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros, 75% discount
Year 1800 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
Bloons TD6 at 6.89 euros, 50% discount
For the King at 4.99 euros, 75% discount
Steel Division 2 for 9.99 euros, 75% discount
What do you think, have you found any games on offer that particularly interest you? Let us know in the comments.
