The long awaited update of the mode Big Picture from Steam has finally arrived, with Valve which replaced the interface with something that more closely resembles the UI of Steam Deck. It is currently only available to anyone comfortable running the Steam client beta.

Announced by Valve, the Steam Deck UI update for Steam’s Big Picture Mode is a drastic redesign, with a new home screen, universal search function, and controller configurator. Optimizations have also been made to the store itself that make it easier to navigate and buy the best PC games using a controller, as well as a redesigned overlay and menus.

Since Steam Deck is a much newer product than Big Picture Mode, the update also brings with it a selection of new features. Valve lists these new features as a new home screen, new universal search feature, new controller setup, optimized navigation on the Steam Store, updated game overlay, new system menu, and new quick access menu.

We heard you liked Steam Deck’s UI, so we’re updating Big Picture on @Steam Desktop to follow suit. It’s now in the Steam Client Beta (on desktop) and is available for testing and customer feedback!https://t.co/q8PfVcrzCh pic.twitter.com/ROiPu7uyBF – Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 27, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As exciting as the update is, Valve wants to clarify that this is a trial version of the Big Picture update and that it’s still rough.

Source: Eurogamer