Valve started i public tests of the use of the interface Steam Deck in the mode Big Picture by Steam. From today, therefore, those who want can view Steam in the same way as it is displayed on the portable console.

The Steam Deck UI in Big Picture

“This update has taken a long time to arrive and we look forward to gathering the views of the community.” He wrote Valve in official announcement postto then explain: “This interface, which sees the controller as the main element, was made for Steam Deck in mode with and without dock. Perfect for all cases that are currently managed in Big Picture mode.”

Also list the features of the updated Big Picture mode:

New home screen, where you can continue playing recent titles and find out what’s new about the games in your Library.

New universal search, thanks to which you can search the Library, the Shop and among your friends.

New controller configurator, designed for ease of use in choosing, adjusting and creating custom controller settings.

Steam store optimized for controller navigation.

Updated in-game overlay, with access to achievements and guides.

Ability to press Steam – Help – PS button while in game.

New system menu, for quick navigation to different parts of the interface.

Access via Steam – Help – PS button.

New quick access menu, to access notifications, friends lists, quick settings and much more.

Login with Steam + A.

Valve finally specified that the development team is still refining the interface, which is still usable without risk. This way he wants to get as much feedback from the community as possible, to make it even better.

For participate in the testyou have to activate theaccess to beta versions of the Steam client and change the shortcut for starting Steam by adding the following parameter: -gamepadui.