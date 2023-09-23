Of course he will predict discounts and offers on titles belonging to the genre. To celebrate, a trailer was also released, which you can see below.

Steam he announced Shumps Fest that is, a festival dedicated to all classic shoot ’em ups , but not only. It will start on Monday 25 September and end on 2 October 2023.

Arcade offers

It must be said, watching the film, that the concept of Shump was taken in an extremely broad way, given that all the shooting games that have some sort of arcade derivation seem to have been included in the festival. Not bad, one might say, given that ultimately what matters are the offers.

The page to start from is definitely that of shoot ’em up genre on Steamwhich features classic shooters like Gunbird or R-Type Final 2, but also titles that have little to do with the genre, like Door Kickers or MEAT VETERANS.