SteamDB has made the Steam game ranking which generated the most revenue in the week included between 24 October 2023 and 31 October 2023. Also counting free to play games, the Top 10 is made up as follows:
- Counter Strike 2
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Cities: Skylines II
- EA Sports FC 24
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- call of Duty
- Apex Legends
- Love is All Around (完蛋! 我被美女包围了!)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
As is typical, the most important free to play manage to remain in the rankings, starting from the recent Counter-Strike 2 which replaced Global Offensive, passing through PUBG: Battlegrounds and arriving at Apex Legends.
The Steam ranking without free to play
If we instead want to analyze the games that generated the most revenue without calculating the free to play coststhe Top 10 is made up like this:
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Cities: Skylines II
- EA Sports FC 24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- call of Duty
- Love is All Around (完蛋! 我被美女包围了!)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Steam Decks
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
If we look solely at premium games, we can see that recent releases like ARK: Survival Ascended and Cities: Skylines II are successful. A little surprise is the game Love is All Around, released on October 18: the work moved from 31st position to the Top 10 this week. This is a Chinese FMV (with English subtitles) Dating Sim style in which the player can choose from a series of very attractive women to have a relationship with.
They also date back Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredlikely in response to the excitement over Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, currently only available on PS5.
