As is typical, the most important free to play manage to remain in the rankings, starting from the recent Counter-Strike 2 which replaced Global Offensive, passing through PUBG: Battlegrounds and arriving at Apex Legends.

SteamDB has made the Steam game ranking which generated the most revenue in the week included between 24 October 2023 and 31 October 2023 . Also counting free to play games, the Top 10 is made up as follows:

The Steam ranking without free to play

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

If we instead want to analyze the games that generated the most revenue without calculating the free to play coststhe Top 10 is made up like this:

ARK: Survival Ascended Cities: Skylines II EA Sports FC 24 Baldur’s Gate 3 call of Duty Love is All Around (完蛋! 我被美女包围了!) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Decks Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

If we look solely at premium games, we can see that recent releases like ARK: Survival Ascended and Cities: Skylines II are successful. A little surprise is the game Love is All Around, released on October 18: the work moved from 31st position to the Top 10 this week. This is a Chinese FMV (with English subtitles) Dating Sim style in which the player can choose from a series of very attractive women to have a relationship with.

They also date back Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredlikely in response to the excitement over Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, currently only available on PS5.