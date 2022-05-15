As per tradition by now, SteamDB has published the ranking of the ten most purchased games and hardware on Steam of the week updated to today, May 15, 2022. In first place we find Steam Deck once again, while Elden Ring gives up second place to the Overlord DLC. Stellaris. Here is the complete top 10:

Steam Deck Stellaris: Overlord Elden Ring The Forest We Were Here Forever Songs of Conquest Valve Index VR Kit Monster Hunter Rise Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

Steam logo

The ranking, we remind you, is drawn up taking into consideration the revenues in dollars and not the units sold, which is the main reason why Steam Deck manages to soar in the first position. In second place as mentioned at the beginning we find Stellaris: Overlord, the awaited new expansion of Stellaris published last Thursday. Elden Ring closes the podium with the work of FromSoftware that still grinds impressive numbers if we consider that almost three months have passed since its launch.

The Forest is surprising in fourth place, considering that we are talking about a game that has now several years on its shoulders, which evidently received a great boost thanks to the 70% discount currently in progress and the fact that something is starting to move about the sequel Sons of the Forest, whose Steam page recently opened.

For the rest in the ranking we find once again Monster Hunter Rise, Red Dead Redemption 2 (both in ninth and tenth place, since Steam counts the various editions separately) and the Valve Index VR Kit. Conquest and We Were Here Forever both released May 10.