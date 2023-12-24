As the end of the year approaches, SteamDB has compiled the ranking of the 10 games published on Steam during 2023 that have the highest percentage of user ratings ever, which you can read below:

Lethal Company – 97.03% Holocure – Save the Fans! – 97.02% Pizza Tower – 96.77% Resident Evil 4 – 96.42% Vpet – 96.30% Cats Hidden in Paris – 96.27% Cats Hidden in Jingle Jam – 96.21% Dave the Diver – 95.99% Baldur's Gate 3 – 95.85% Papa's Freezeria Deluxe – 95.78%

We would like to point out that the ranking was created on the basis of the algorithm used by SteamDB to determine the percentage of positive user reviews, which aims to be more precise than the internal one used by the Valve store, which basically limits itself to dividing the positive reviews by the total number of reviews to obtain the rating. Find more information at this address.