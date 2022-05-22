If you like strategic video games, you will be happy to hear that about Steam i are active sales of Paradox Interactivewhich allow you to take home excellent ones strategic for reduced prices up to 80%.

The event was accompanied by the opportunity to try Stellaris for free, one of the most loved space 4X ever, and then maybe buy it together with some DLC.

Crusader Kings III is one of the titles on offer in the Paradox sales

However, among the titles on offer are highlighted the Cities Skylines city management software, sold with a 75% discount (€ 6.99), the masterpieces Hearts of Iron IV and Crusader Kings III, the first sold with 75% discount (€ 9.99) and the second with 20% (€ 39.99).

The event is also a great way to remember the next Paradox Interactive strategy coming: Victoria 3, whose official release date is not yet known, but which should be available by the end of the year. Of course there are other games on offer as well. If you want to have the complete overview, we invite you to visit the Paradox Interactive sales page on Steam.