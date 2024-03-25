Steam gave away today to the “Deck Building Games Festival” which offers discounts on some of the best deck builder genre games available in the Valve store. Promotions are active now until 19:00 Italian on 1 April 2024.

Among the games on sale we find Balatro, the indie title that mixes poker and roguelike mechanics and which also proved to be one of the best surprises of this early 2024, as you can see in our review of Balatro. You can purchase it for 12.59 euros, with a 10% discount.

There is also Inscryption with its dark and horror atmospheres, now offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount on the total. The same goes for Tainted Grail: Conquest, which can be purchased for 8.39 euros.