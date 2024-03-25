Steam gave away today to the “Deck Building Games Festival” which offers discounts on some of the best deck builder genre games available in the Valve store. Promotions are active now until 19:00 Italian on 1 April 2024.
Among the games on sale we find Balatro, the indie title that mixes poker and roguelike mechanics and which also proved to be one of the best surprises of this early 2024, as you can see in our review of Balatro. You can purchase it for 12.59 euros, with a 10% discount.
There is also Inscryption with its dark and horror atmospheres, now offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount on the total. The same goes for Tainted Grail: Conquest, which can be purchased for 8.39 euros.
Some of the featured offers
Find all currently active Steam Deck Builder Festival offers at this address. Below we have compiled a small list of some of the most interesting in our opinion:
- Balatro at 12.59 euros, 10% discount
- Tainted Grail Conquest at 8.39 euros, 50% discount
- Incryption at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
- Abalon at 14.49 euros, 50% discount
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood at 12.24 euros, 30% discount
- Cobalt Core at 15.60 euros, 20% discount
- Loop Hero at 4.88 euros, 67% discount
- Across the Obelisk at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
What do you think, are there any games you're interested in? Let us know in the comments below.
