Steam published the list of twelve early access games Of most successful during 2023, based on the proceeds totaled by the various titles during the year that is about to end.
- Dave the Diver
- Sun Haven
- Farlight 84
- Everspace 2
- My Time at Sandrock
- Marvel Snap
- Demonologist
- Against the Storm
- Wartales
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Ready or Not
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
Just like the list of the most played titles on Steam in 2023, this one too It's not a normal ranking and the products are not listed in order of success, but rather randomly.
Baldur's Gate 3 dominates here too
As you can see, Baldur's Gate 3 is also present in this list and it is no coincidence: the title of Larian Studios it launched in early access in late 2020 and it remained in this state, update after update, until last August 3rd.
So they were enough receipts for the first seven months of the year to allow the game to appear in the list of the twelve greatest early access successes of 2023: definitely an excellent result.
#Steam #successful #early #access #games
Leave a Reply