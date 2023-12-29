Steam published the list of twelve early access games Of most successful during 2023, based on the proceeds totaled by the various titles during the year that is about to end.

Dave the Diver

Sun Haven

Farlight 84

Everspace 2

My Time at Sandrock

Marvel Snap

Demonologist

Against the Storm

Wartales

Baldur's Gate 3

Ready or Not

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like the list of the most played titles on Steam in 2023, this one too It's not a normal ranking and the products are not listed in order of success, but rather randomly.