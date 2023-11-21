In short, a bit like what has been happening for some time with Xbox controllers, which are considered the standard on the PC platform.

With the latest client update, Steam added specific support for the most popular ones PlayStation controllers used on the platform: DualSense and DualShock. Not that the two controllers were not supported by Steam, but now it is possible to organize games based on your favorite PlayStation gamepad, guaranteeing 100% compatibility.

PlayStation grows on PC

Support for PlayStation controllers has been improved on Steam

PlayStation is now a very active PC publisher, with several major titles on sale on Steam and other digital stores such as the Epic Games Store and GOGso it’s natural that it receives more support.

Valve itself has published some interesting statistics, which show a increase in use of PlayStation controllers on Steam by 400% in the last 4 years.

In the last year there have been 3 billion gaming sessions on Steam where a controller was used. 60% of users chose an Xbox controller. 27% a PlayStation controller (810 million gaming sessions). The remaining percentage of users is made up of Steam Deck, Switch Pro and other controller users.

In a similar period of time, four years ago, ending November 2019, game sessions with controllers were 990 million. At the time, 76% of users were using an Xbox controller and 19% were using a PlayStation controller (188,100,000 gaming sessions).

In short, the increase was clear and constant, also thanks to Sony’s greater investments on the platform, so Valve decided to support it directly, ratifying a factual situation.