The latest update of the Steam desktop client, currently still in beta phase, contains many new features, including a new function for the Overlay that allows you to take notes while playing.

In general, the Overlay has been completely reorganized and renewed: “it now features a new user interface that adds new features and allows for greater customization.”

The new toolbar “allows you to access everything you might need while playing: chat with friends, progress on achievements, guides, discussions, a browser and much more. We have chosen some windows as the default option, but you can choose and customize the content you want to see in your Overlay. These settings are saved between games. You can switch the appearance of the toolbar between an icon view and a list of options in the settings.”

Now the game overview contains much more information, such as data on the last time you played, the achievements unlocked and those in the process of unlocking, friends in the game, the most popular guides, news and so on.

The most interesting novelty, however, is the Notes application which, as explained by Valve, “allows you to take notes on the game you are playing. It includes full text formatting, the possibility of having multiple notes per game and can also be used in offline mode. These notes are saved for each game and synced with other PCs you log in to, and can also be accessed outside of the Game Overlay on the game details page.”

Finally now it is possible “fix the windows of the Overlay so you can view them while you play. The opacity level is adjustable and only the window content will be fixed, excluding the title bar and other extraneous UI. This new feature is available for the Notes application, Help, Discussion, and web browser.”

For the rest, the notifications have been revised and the screenshot manager has been improved.

To access the update immediately, you must activate the download of beta updates from the Steam settings / account menu.