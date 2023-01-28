Steam has launched a new experiment of its laboratories: the DLC hub page. Basically it is a way to allow users to more easily find additional content for the titles they own.
Opening the pageyou are presented with a summary that includes the number of games in the library, the number of DLCs owned and the number of DLCs available.
The first DLCs to be shown are the most popular ones, then the games are listed starting from those played in recent times, then all the others gradually.
Let’s read the official press release from Valve which illustrates the new experiment:
Today’s new Steam Labs experiment is a Store hub designed to help you find new content in the games you play.
If you’ve missed or forgotten the great downloadable content of your favorite games, this hub is designed to help you explore what’s available and find ways to make the most of those addictive games. Whether it’s character skins, content packs, new game modes, or major expansions, chances are you’ll find something to interest you.
Check out your custom DLC hub here: https://store.steampowered.com/dlcforyou
This page is tailored for you based on the games in your Library, so you must be signed in to Steam to use it. Here are some important details about the experiment:
- The most popular DLCs for your games – The top DLC section is used to highlight the most popular DLCs for games in your Library. Whether it’s a title you played yesterday or a year ago, content gets featured because it’s selling well right now.
- In essence, the page represents an analysis of the titles you have played recently. Alternatively, you can view the games you’ve played the most. One way or another, we’ll show you for each game what available content isn’t yet in your Library.
- Recently Played – Simply sorted by the games you’ve most recently played. Most Played – Sorted by the games you’ve played the most over the last few years. Once all of these games are shown, it will show which titles you played the most during certain times in the past.
