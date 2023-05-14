team17 has launched a round of sales on Steamsales that will be active until May 22, 2023, with discounts and offers on all the games in its catalogue, including the highlighted ones Dredge and Hell Let Loose, the first, in the Digital Deluxe version, purchasable for €32.81 instead of €38, 16 (-16%), the second for €26.79 instead of €39.99 (-33%).

Team17 Sale page on Steam

Naturally there are many other offers, in some cases far more stringent. For example Overcooked! All You Can Eat can be purchased for €15.99 instead of €39.99 (-60%), the metroidvania Blasphemous for €6.24 instead of €24.99, the soulslike Thymesia for €18.74 instead of €24 €.99, the classic Worms WMD for €5.99 instead of €29.99 and the Italian action RPG Batora: Lost Haven for €14.99 instead of €24.99 (-40%), as much to name a few.

Scrolling through the sales page, you will also find special sections, such as the bundles of games perfect for Steam Decks, mini collections of titles that you can play headache-free on Valve’s portable hardware. In short, there really is a lot to choose from. Take a tour because you won’t regret it.