Through SteamDB we can see the ranking of best-selling games (calculated based on revenue, not number of units) over the time period between 1 and 8 August 2023. The Top 10 is made up as follows:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- CS:GO
- call of Duty
- Remant 2
- Apex Legends
- Steam Decks
- COD Modern Warfare II BlackCell Season 5
- Naraka Bladepoint
- American Truck Simulator
- Starfield
As you can see, and we don’t think anyone is surprised, Baldur’s Gate 3 is first: the game has achieved enormous success and in many respects broken records. It’s no surprise of course that big games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Naraka Bladepoint are in the charts, thanks to the continued gain of microtransactions. However, Remnant 2 continues to do well.
The ranking without free to play
Self let’s remove free to play games from the Top 10then the list looks somewhat different:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- call of Duty
- Remant 2
- Steam Decks
- COD Modern Warfare II BlackCell Season 5
- American Truck Simulator
- Starfield
- BattleBit Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rust
The list includes mostly well-known names. Starfield continues to sell thanks to pre-purchases, thus heralding a record launch. BattleBit Remastered also did very well – which costs only €14 and a little more and manages to position itself above the evergreen GTA 5. Steam Deck, on the other hand, manages to occupy a high position in the rankings, also thanks to its high selling price.
#Steam #early #August #ranking #sees #Baldurs #Gate #dominate #wellknown #names
Leave a Reply