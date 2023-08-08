Through SteamDB we can see the ranking of best-selling games (calculated based on revenue, not number of units) over the time period between 1 and 8 August 2023. The Top 10 is made up as follows:

Baldur’s Gate 3 CS:GO call of Duty Remant 2 Apex Legends Steam Decks COD Modern Warfare II BlackCell Season 5 Naraka Bladepoint American Truck Simulator Starfield

As you can see, and we don’t think anyone is surprised, Baldur’s Gate 3 is first: the game has achieved enormous success and in many respects broken records. It’s no surprise of course that big games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Naraka Bladepoint are in the charts, thanks to the continued gain of microtransactions. However, Remnant 2 continues to do well.