Valve has released the dates of the discount periods of the early 2024 on Steam. So start saving because there will be many opportunities to accumulate games at a discounted price:
- Capitalism and Economy Festival: from 8 to 15 January
- Pirates vs. Ninja Festival: January 22-29
- Next Fest: from 5 to 12 February
- Remote Play Together: from 12 to 19 February
- Dinosaurs vs. Robots Festival: February 26 to March 4
- Spring sales: March 14th to 21st (main seasonal sales)
- Deck Building Festival: March 25 to April 1
As you can see, in the first three months there will be seven different offer periods. Mostly these are thematic promotions, such as those linked to economic games, those of pirates, ninjas, robots and dinosaurs. There will be very few games during which there will not be any type of promotion organized by Valve on Steam.
The late 2023 and early 2024 discounts on Steam
We also remember that technically in the first days of 2024 another offer period not reported in this list will also be active. Let’s talk about Steam Winter Sale which will start on December 21, 2023 and end on December 4, 2023. This is one of Steam’s most important promotional moments and will be repeated with the Spring Sales in March 2024.
It will also be interesting Next Fest which usually allows you to try many demos of upcoming games. Tell us, are you already starting to wishlist some games that interest you?
Speaking of Wishlist, Hades 2 has become the most requested game.
