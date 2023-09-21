Valve has released the dates of the discount periods of the early 2024 on Steam. So start saving because there will be many opportunities to accumulate games at a discounted price:

Capitalism and Economy Festival: from 8 to 15 January

Pirates vs. Ninja Festival: January 22-29

Next Fest: from 5 to 12 February

Remote Play Together: from 12 to 19 February

Dinosaurs vs. Robots Festival: February 26 to March 4

Spring sales: March 14th to 21st (main seasonal sales)

Deck Building Festival: March 25 to April 1

As you can see, in the first three months there will be seven different offer periods. Mostly these are thematic promotions, such as those linked to economic games, those of pirates, ninjas, robots and dinosaurs. There will be very few games during which there will not be any type of promotion organized by Valve on Steam.