Looking at the current ranking of the best-selling games on Steam it is easy to understand what the strength of the genre is survival on PC, comparing the results of several launches that occurred in the last few days.

The current top 10 on Steam

As you can see, in first position is the Palworld phenomenon, which is making waves all over the world, obtaining incredible feedback thanks to its virality. In second position we find another survival launched in recent days: Enshrouded. The Keen Games title is doing lower numbers than Pocketpair, but still excellent considering that it has reached almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. Note that both launched in Early Access.

If the first two positions weren't enough to show the strength of survival games on PC, the next two are also indicative of the same. No, Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth are not survival games, but they are two important triple A games, with millionaire marketing behind them, launched in an almost deserted period of releases. Both are doing very well and both are great stocks, but they still fell short of the top two.