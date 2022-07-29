Valve has announced a new set of rules for covers of the games within Steam, his digital shop. From 1 September 2022 it will no longer be possible to insert useless writings on the covers, such as review votes. The aim is to make the store clearer and more readable.

Valve states, “Our goal is to make the clearer and simpler It is possible for customers to find games to buy and play on Steam. “According to the company, the inclusion of text, logos for the prizes won, indications on discounts and review votes have made the covers of the games chaotic and have diminished so extreme the amount of space for the game name and background image.

“Some game logos have gotten so small that players can’t figure out what the name of the game is. In other cases, the images are so cluttered that they are distracting and difficult to read.” Furthermore, Valve explains that some votes – taken from international newspapers – could become obsolete if these sites update their reviews of Steam games: considering that nowadays many video games are live-service, it is not a rare practice.

Examples of bad covers according to Steam

However, Valve realizes that some developers use these covers to advertise the arrival of new content, especially in the case of major updates and seasonal events. Steam developers will then be able to insert alternative covers, for a maximum of one month, to indicate the presence of news.

The covers may include just the name of the game, an official subtitle and graphics. The new rules will be active from September 1st: Steam games that do not follow these guidelines “may become less visible in the store and may not be accepted for discounts or events”.

