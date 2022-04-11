Electronic Arts has launched a variety of discounts on Steam dedicated to his classic games. They will be active until April 25, 2022 and are quite interesting, as all the titles included are discounted by 75%. Of course, we are not talking about very recent productions, but there is quality to discover.

Currently the featured title is Red Alert 3, which is sold for € 4.99 instead of € 19.99, the other games that are part of the offer are Dead Space, sold for € 4.99 instead of € 19.99, Medal of Honor, always at € 4.99 instead of € 19.99, Crysis Warhead, same price and same discount, Mirror’s Edge, always € 4.99 instead of € 19.99.

If you want, there is also Jade Empire Special Edition, available for € 3.74 instead of 14.99, and a series of classic games designed for all players: Bejeweled, Bejeweled 2, Bejeweled Twitst and Chuzzle Deluxe, each sold for 1, € 24 instead of € 4.99.

Steam page with offers of classic Electronic Arts games