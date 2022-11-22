As scheduled, Steam he threw his own Autumn Sales 2022with many offers and discounts on tens of thousands of games. The sales will run until November 29, 2022, so they’ll last for a whole week.

The starting point is always the same: the Steam main page.

In keeping with tradition, the Steam Autumn Sale is also a chance for PC gamers to vote for their games of the year. The categories are: Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Best Together, Best Art Style, Most Innovative Gameplay, Best Game You Suck at, Best Soundtrack, Best Story-Deep Game, Deserved relaxation and Best portable game.

Let’s read what the official regulation says about the prizes:

What games can I name?

For each category, except Feat of Love, you will only be able to nominate titles released on Steam after the 2021 Fall Sale (i.e. starting at 19:00 on December 1, 2021). All published titles are eligible for the Feat of Love category, with the exception of last year’s winners (Warframe, GTA V, CS:GO and Terraria).

Remember that you can only nominate one game for each category of the Steam Awards.

Can I change my nominations?

Yes, click on the “Edit” button above your current choice to change your nomination.

How do I share my nominations with my friends?

To share your nominations, click the “Generate a New Link” button under the Steam Rewards categories on this page. You will then be able to create a link to share your nominations page with your friends, even if you haven’t completed nominations for all categories. Creating a new link will undo any previously created links.

When will the winners be selected and announced?

You’ll vote among a panel of finalists (the top-voted nominees) for each category during the December Christmas Sale. Winners will be announced on January 3 at 19:00.