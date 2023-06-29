It had already been announced by the leaks but now it’s official: they are initiates the Summer sales Of Steaman annual event that brings discounts on thousands of games in the Valve store catalog, in this case running from today, June 29, until July 13.

It is therefore a matter of two full weeks, which will be characterized by constant updates of the Steam homepage to highlight the various most interesting discounts. At the moment, we can see Sea of ​​Thieves, Grand Theft Auto V and Elden Ring, games that are often found at the top of the sales chart of the store in question.

Difficult even just to have an idea of ​​where to look because in these cases there is an embarrassment of choice: however the subdivision by groups of price it can be particularly useful for extricating yourself from the many offers. Even in games for less than 10 euros, for example, it is possible to find numerous very interesting promotions.