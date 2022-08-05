Steam from now supports officially i Joy-Con from Nintendo Switchwith the possibility of setting them both as a single controller and as a pair of devices.

After the introduction of support for Nintendo Swich retro controllers, Steam has therefore completed the work, making available to users the full compatibility with Joy-Con.

Is this simply an extra feature for the Valve platform or is there something bigger behind it? Difficult to say at the moment, but it is undoubtedly a path that starts from afar, considering that the support for Switch Pro Controllers dates back to 2018.

In order to use your Joy-Con with Steam all you have to do is update the client to the latest version, after the traditional notification at startup, and connect the devices via Bluetooth to the PC so that they are detected by the system.