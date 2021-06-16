Summer is coming not only physically, but also up Steam: i Summer sales should take place before long, at least according to the date announced by SteamDB.

It is therefore likely that the 2021 Steam Summer Sale will start on June 24 at 7pm and they should finish theJuly 8 always at 19:00. The Steam Summer Sale regularly starts at 7pm, and the first official day of summer is Sunday June 20th, so it looks like the date is reasonable. And given that last year’s Steam summer sale took place from June 25 to July 29, we can almost believe it’s official.

As we said, this date was first reported in April by Steam Database (@SteamDB) on Twitter, a remarkably reliable source of this type of information. Steam Database is an unaffiliated account that tracks updates and news related to Valve’s Steam platform and has proven to be very accurate in its news.

Valve sent out an email to partners announcing the @Steam Summer Sale 2021 dates, confidentially of course. Since the partners already leaked it, the sale will run from June 24th until July 8th. ? https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2 – Steam Database (@SteamDB) April 27, 2021

Anyway, June 24 is only a few days away, so stay tuned with us for the actual start of the Steam Summer Sale.

