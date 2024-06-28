As every year, Steam has just released its summer sales where it puts several titles on sale. They also seem very generous with them because they really give users the opportunity to get a huge number of games at incredible prices. Not to mention that they even include very popular and current titles.

Since you will surely want to take advantage of them, Here we leave you a small list with the most attractive offers that we found in these summer sales on Steam. I hope there’s that game you’ve been saving for months for. All prices are in Mexican pesos.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at $34.99

Hollow Knight at $89.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at $109.99

Hades at $113.19

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at $139.90

Batman: Arkham Collection at $149.85

Doom Eternal at $179.75

Fallout 76 at $179.75

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition at $207.25

EA Sports FC at $219.80

Nier: Automata at $266

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition at $287.60

It Takes Two at $314.65

Hogwarts Legacy at $399.60

God of War at $414.50

Red Dead Redemption 2 at $428.67

Persona 5 Royal at $509.50

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Reloaded Edition at $529.60

Elden Ring at $573.30

Street Fighter 6 for $600

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition at $649.50

Cyberpunk 2077 at $649.50

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at $715

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $719.55

These are some of the most striking offers we found in this wave of summer sales on Steam. Of course there are thousands more, so it doesn’t hurt to shop around. But these games that we leave here seem quite good to us and their price is practically a gift. Remember that these discounts are available from now until July 11 Ready to get the card?

How can I take advantage of the Steam Summer Sale?

All you need to do to buy some of these games on Steam is to create an account and download the Steam app to your computer. Creating an account is pretty easy and there is no cost to you. It is simply necessary so that you can buy and for the site to keep a record of your purchases so that you can download and use them whenever you want. Keep in mind that they only sell games for PC.

Once you have your account You just have to explore their offerings and choose the games that catch your attention.n. Since these summer sales are currently active it is quite easy to find the offers tab, Well there is a huge banner on the home screen. Also be sure to pay attention to the requirements of each game, as you don’t want to be left without being able to play your most recent purchase.

