The Steam Summer Sale is live until July 8th. There’s a lot included, and to save you time from sifting through the thousands of titles that are discounted, we’ve left some of our top picks below.

If all of the Halo Infinite coverage is getting you excited but it’s been a while since you were effortlessly popping no-scopes, you can get some practice by grabbing Halo: The Master Chief Collection for £ 14.99. Hades is a steal at £ 13.64, too.

I’d also like to use this as an opportunity to remind everyone how delightful Ubisoft’s magical RPG Child of Light is. The same goes for the wonderfully weird Everhood. If you’re looking for a decent co-op game, A way out is worth picking up at £ 6.24.

A lot of old favorites have reared their heads again in the sale, including Left 4 Dead 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, and Alan Wake.

Octopath Traveler is £ 24.99 and worth checking out if you’re a fan of old-school JRPGs, as is Disco Elysium at £ 22.74. And then for something a bit more modern, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is 50 percent off and £ 24.95 – not bad for a game that doesn’t get discounted often.

If you feel like there’s not much to play at the moment, use the Steam Sale as an opportunity to revisit some old-school favorites or check out some classics that you may have missed below for cheap, like the cel-shaded shooter XIII for £ 1.64 (the original, not the shoddy remake).

Feel free to share your favorites from this year’s Steam Summer Sale in the comments below. And if you think you’re going to need some extra storage space for all these bargains then this latest Samsung SSD offer with a free copy of Resident Evil Village is worth a look.

If you’re still trying to get your hands on next-gen consoles, you can make the hunt a little easier by checking out our Series X stock update and PS5 stock update.

We’ve been posting regular updates over on the Jelly Deals Twitter page too. Give us a follow, as it’s the easiest way to hear about stock updates, new deals and pre-orders before they expire.