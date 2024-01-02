It is a fact that operating systems are not forever, since basically every year that passes, updates are made that make previous versions obsolete, and therefore, users are forced to buy latest generation equipment to continue working in the world of the internet. . This also brings us to the video game part, since certain players have been deprived of using Steam on a certain version of Windows that some refuse to abandon, no matter how many years pass.

Through a new statement, Valve announced that operating systems will no longer be compatible with its game store and the official launcher, mentioning that from the past January 1st There is no longer a way to access computers that have installed Windows 7 and 8. For that reason, people will have to make some update to be able to run from version 9 or simply buy new computer equipment that has the number 11 by default, which until now is not wanted by customers.

For their part, those who have systems of Mac, macOS 10.13 and 10.14 tthey won't be able to run Steamalthough the user has more preparation time, given that until the February 15 They will no longer have the possibility of purchasing in the application store and of course running the games. Of course, that does not mean that you will lose the purchased video games, as they will forever be registered as an in-app purchase, you will just have to update or play on devices like Steam Deck.

It is worth mentioning that few players will make the move to new operating systems, given that in recent records, 95% of these have Windows 10 and 11, so the loss in the versions 7 and 8 Fortunately, it won't be too much. With this in mind, some people should keep in mind that they will eventually have to switch from these programs at some point due to the evolution of Microsoft and its technologies.

Via: Steam

Editor's note: The only bad thing about buying devices is that at some point they will become obsolete, so we have to buy new ones so that we don't fall so far behind. That makes me think that buying a more modern computer is something that unfortunately won't be too far away from happening.