Nasty surprise for users Steam of some territories that were undecided whether or not to buy PlayStation games, why sony has raised the prices of the same, without anticipating the thing in any way. So no press releases or anything to notify the arrival of the change.

The affected games are different, among them Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Days Gone, God of War and Returnal.

The affected nations from the increases are South American and Asian, with the only exception of Canada which is located in North America. No European nation has experienced increases. Let’s see how the prices have changed:

Argentina: from 4199-5999 Pesos to 8499-9999 Pesos

Canada: CAD$59.99-69.99 to CAD$64.99-79.99

Chile: CLP 32,000-39,500 to CLP 35,000-42,000

China: RMB 279-379 to RMB 345-414

Colombia: from 159000-194000 Pesos to 184000-219000 Pesos

Japan: 4900-6490 yen to 6490-7590 yen

South Korea: 45880-58800 Won to 52800-62800 Won

At the time of writing this news, Sony hasn’t done any yet official announcement on the price increase. It is therefore impossible to say whether it will also affect other territories in the next few hours.