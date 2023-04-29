They come up Steam new promotions, precisely of SAW. The Golden Week offers until80% off on various PC games. Let’s see some of the most interesting offers currently available on the Valve platform.

If you are looking for games recent, you may be interested in Sonic Frontiers, which currently costs € 46.89 with a 33% discount. At a similar figure we also find Like a Dragon Ishin!: this remake now costs € 44.99, or -25% compared to the regular price. If you prefer something less action, then you should take a look at Persona 5 Royal, which has the Italian translation and additional content, all at the attractive price of €38.99 (-35%).

If you are a fan of Yakuza, then you should know that you can buy the collection for only € 34.98: it is a 75% discount and includes Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 0, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. You’ll have plenty to play with, that’s for sure. If you also want to explore the Judgment spin-off saga, then you will have to invest 82.15€ to get Judgment, Lost Judgment and the Lost Judgment expansion “Kaito’s Files”.

This is the face of your backlog as you buy new games on Steam

We also point out that the Humankind’s Para Bellum Wonder pack is available for free until May 10, 2023.

