The sales of Halloween from Steam I am here. Valve just kicked off the Steam Scream Festival, offering all kinds of deals and discounts on the biggest names in the horror genre. They will only be available this week, from 25 October to 1 November at 6pm, so it’s time to take advantage if you want to spend the next few days among ghosts, skeletons, witches and pumpkins.

In addition to the big sale, numerous upcoming and current game demos will also be available for free. You can also purchase unique in-game items with avatars and backgrounds in the Point Shop. Halloween themed game events are also part of the Scream Festival.

In keeping with the Halloween theme, there are discounts on numerous horror games such as Phasmophobia, Outlast, Little Nightmares, but this time there are also dark fantasy, souls-like RPGs, survival, roguelite and everything that is even remotely dark. .

If you are curious to see which games are on sale, at this link you can view the list.

Source: PCGamer