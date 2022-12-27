Last night Valve launched Steam Replaysa function of its store thanks to which you will be able to see the summary of your videogame 2022with stats and the games you’ve played the most over the last 12 months.

You will be able to access Steam Replay at this address and share it with your friends. This is obviously a completely free feature.

By accessing the dedicated page from the web or directly from the Steam client, your statistics for 2022 will automatically appear. It starts with a summary with how many titles you have played and which ones for the most total hours, the number of achievements unlocked and the longest series of days of consecutive game.

Then a comparison is made between your statistics and those of the Steam Community and we also find a diagram showing the genres with which we spent the most time in 2022. Then follow the summary pages dedicated to the titles played most during the year, with the number of hours played and achievements unlocked.

This is certainly an appreciable initiative and in line with similar ones proposed for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox players.

Staying on the subject of Steam and statistics, the ranking of the best games of 2022 for users has been drawn up using the SteamDB algorithm: Vampire Survivors is first.