From Software detected a security breach last January that forced the suspension of this feature.

From Software has starred in many of the news published in recent weeks thanks to its excellent work on Elden Ring, a game that in its analysis we have already described as masterpiece. However, the Dark Souls franchise still has its multiplayer in stand-by after detecting a major security breach that forced the temporary shutdown of your PvP servers.

Dark Souls PvP Servers Down Since JanuarySince then, FromSoftware has not published more information on the current state of multiplayer in its titles and has focused exclusively on polishing all the edges of Elden Ring. This brings us to the latest discovery of The Outer Haven (via pc gamer): have disappeared labels that reference this feature in Steam listings.

It should be noted that multiplayer still exists in the descriptions of the titles, as they explain the most important aspects of this mode in From Software’s adventures. However, Steam’s own tags they have stopped showing this possibilityadding to From Software’s long silence on fixing their servers and bringing online play back.

It is very likely that this is a temporary touch up which is directly related to the bug found last January. Regarding this security breach, many players alerted Bandai Namco to its presence, although it announced that the Dark Souls servers would remain paused until after the release of Elden Ring. In any case, we will be attentive to the news that From Software publishes about the return of this mechanic much loved by the community.