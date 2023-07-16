Valve explained how he intends to deal with games with elements generated by artificial intelligences in a recent post published to explain the ban on Steam of some games: “Our goal is not to discourage their use on Steam; on the contrary, we are working to understand how to integrate them into our existing review policies. Simply put, our review process is a reflection of current copyright laws and policies, not our position.”

Steam has removed from its catalog Idle Bloodlines an indie RPG with content generated using tools based on artificial intelligence . The reason should always be of a legal nature, i.e. the impossibility for the development team to prove that they have the copyright on the game material.

AI issue with Idle Bloodlines

An image from Idle Bloodlines

Valve added that developers need to make sure they have all the rights to the material used in their games if they want to release them on Steam. The developers of Idle Bloodlines used AI-generated visuals for the game because they felt it suited their chosen style better, as explained on Reddit: “This game was created using AI-generated assets and, therefore, goes against the new policies of Steam. At the beginning of development, I used purchased assets, but they didn’t quite fit the aesthetic of the game world.”

It should be emphasized that the graphic resources purchased have not been used to make the artificial intelligence generate new images. Be that as it may, pops-oclock, the development studio, paradoxically agrees with Steam’s decision to ban his game, because he understood the nature of the problem. That is, Valve could face major lawsuits from stock sites of graphic resources, such as Shutterstockused to train artificial intelligences.