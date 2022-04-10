LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga he made it through Elden Ring in Steam rankingsearning the first position and occupying four slots in the top 10 thanks to the different editions and pre-orders.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Steam Deck Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (preorder) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (preorder) Valve Index Sea of ​​Thieves Dread Hunger Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Welcomed by the international press with excellent marks, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has also conquered the PC users, scoring record numbers for the brand on the Valve digital platform.

Undoubtedly thanks to the many contents of the package, which as we know includes the reductions of all nine films of the film saga, but also to the important innovations introduced on the front of the gameplay: we talked about it in the review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The ranking also highlights the great and continued success of Steam Deck, which currently boasts over 2,500 games between verified and playable, as well as generally enthusiastic opinions from critics and the public.