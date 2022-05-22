There Steam rankings this week saw the excellent first position debut of V Rising: the vampire-based survival by Stunlock Studios has exceeded the sales of Steam Deck and Reforger weaponthird.

V Rising Steam Deck Reforger weapon Elden Ring V Rising: Founders Pack Valve Index The Forest FIFA 22 Titanfall 2 Old World

As you know, we tried V Rising a few days ago and the game struck us for the great variety of skillsfor the excellent combat system and for the great potential related to PvP content.

As for Arma Reforger, a remake of the first game in the series with the Arma 4 engine, even here the numbers are very convincing and there is no doubt that the Bohemia Interactive title can do even better in the coming weeks.

Little to say finally about Steam Deckwhich at this point really seems like a bet for Valve: the handheld improves month by month thanks to the updates and support provided even outside the official, and is quickly making people forget the failed Steam Machine project.